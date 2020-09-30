Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Juices Market to Reach $175.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Juices estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$175.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Fruit Juice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$142.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetable Juice segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $37.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Juices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$37.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Bionade GmbH
  • Britvic PLC
  • Chegworth Valley Ltd.
  • Eckes-Granini Deutschland GmbH
  • Firefly Drinks
  • PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Spumador SpA
  • The Coca-Cola Company

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Juices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Juices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Juices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Juices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Fruit Juice (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Fruit Juice (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • Fruit Juice (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Vegetable Juice (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Vegetable Juice (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • Vegetable Juice (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Juices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Juices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
  • Juices Market by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
  • Juices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1v16n

