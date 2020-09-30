New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiberglass Market by Glass Type, Resin Type, Product Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073748/?utm_source=GNW



Factors such as, cost-efficiency, corrosion-resistance, and lightweight, as well as wide-ranging applications of E-glass, makes it preferable wind energy, marine, and electrical & electronics industries.



Thermoset resins are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by resin type in terms of value during the forecast period

By resin type, thermoset resins are estimated to be the largest segment in fiberglass market during 2020-2025.Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermoset resins in various types are increasing the demand for thermoset resins.



These properties are estimated to drive the growth of thermoset resins segment in the fiberglass market during the forecast period.

Chopped strand segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the fiberglass market.

By product type, chopped strand segment is projected to record the highest growth in terms of both value and volume during 2020-2025.Chopped strands are fiberglass strands that are used to provide reinforcement to thermoplastic and thermoset composites.



The rise in automobile production in Asia Pacific and Europe has contributed to the growing demand for chopped strands. These factors are driving the demand for chopped strand in fiberglass market.



Composites segment are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by application during the forecast period

By application, the composites segment is projected to lead the global fiberglass market during 2020-2025.The increasing demand for GFRP composites is supported by its low-cost, lightweight and corrosion resistance properties, high strength, and easy availability.



These factors are expected to enhance the demand demand for FRP composites in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy industries.



Asia Pacific fiberglass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fiberglass during the forecast period.Growing demand for fiberglass is primarily driven by the increasing focus on emission control policies and the growing demand for ecofriendly products have led to technological advancements in the field of composites.



The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum, with fiberglass is contributing to the growth of the fiberglass market in Asia Pacific.



The fiberglass market report is dominated by players , China Jushi Co., Ltd., (China), Owens Corning, (US), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., (Japan), Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG), (China), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), (China), Johns Manville Corp., (US), Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company, (Belgium), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., (Taiwan), PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., (China), Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., (Japan), Knauf Insulation, (Belgium), Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, (US), CertainTeed Corporation, (US), Saint-Gobain ADFORS, (US), and AGY Holding Corp., (US).



