Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rising EMR Adoption and ICD-10 Implementation Transforming the Computer Assisted Coding Market in Select European Countries, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study evaluates the current coding practices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Turkey, France, Germany, and Belgium, and identifies the role of CAC software. The study also discusses the growth opportunities for CAC in these selected countries and covers the competitive landscape in detail.
Clinical documentation using the electronic medical record (EMR) is the base for performing coding. Coding is predominantly done through manual work performed by a combination of coding/data management teams enabled by EMR, with few hospitals investing in specialized computer-assisted coding (CAC) solutions. The majority of the hospitals are aware of the advantages of CAC solutions and are planning to migrate to a system that improves the accuracy of coding.
Most hospitals are keen to have CAC solutions that can be integrated with EMR. Documentation guidance at the point of care will reduce the burden on collaborating with physicians for clarifications. The post-COVID era is expected to usher in changes in how clinicians document and how hospitals code data for improving clinical and financial outcomes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
3. Visioning Scenarios
4. Growth Pipeline
5. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
6. Country Analysis - Sweden
7. Country Analysis - Norway
8. Country Analysis - Denmark
9. Country Analysis - Netherlands
10. Country Analysis - France
11. Country Analysis - Germany
12. Country Analysis - Turkey
13. Country Analysis - Belgium
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xuidm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: