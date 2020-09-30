Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus, Eating and the 'New Normal': Lessons from Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Coronavirus, Eating and the 'New Normal': Lessons from Asia global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food (Rolling Update) market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.



It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.



The lines between away-from-home and at-home consumption continue to blur, as eating occasions shift to the home, yet meal options widen from both retail and foodservice. On-the-go lifestyles switch to sedentary, but small pack sizes and impulse products fight to remain relevant. Consumers continue to prioritise convenience, alongside physical, mental and emotional health, and these values are set to drive innovation and the competitive landscape in Asia beyond the pandemic.



Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.



Data coverage: Market Sizes (historic and forecasts), Company Shares, Brand Shares and Distribution Data.



Key Topics Covered:

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction The 'New Normal' in Asia Meals at Home Snacking Occasions Food as Medicine Conclusion

