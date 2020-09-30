Creative Pebble V3, the perfect set of desktop speakers that fits right into any home or office.

Milpitas, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Pebble V3, the latest addition to the popular Pebble PC speaker series. Retaining the same elegant, minimalist design to adorn any desktop set-up, these USB-C speakers sport improved features like louder and clearer audio, along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as an ideal solution to Work-Learn-Play from home with.

The Pebble V3 comes in the form of a familiar 2.0 speaker system, which retains the same 45° elevated driver design which is specifically angled to offer users a better listening experience. Custom-tuned, 2.25” full-range drivers provide louder and richer audio than its predecessor Pebble V2. It also features Clear Dialog audio processing to deliver clear dialogue without sacrificing any ambient effect.

On top of that, users can further amplify the audio with the built-in gain switch that can maximize the acoustical power of the Pebble V3 without distortion. It also can be seriously loud when needed - when plugged into a 10W USB-C port, a USB-C power adapter or a 5V 2A USB-A power adapter, it pumps out audio which is 50% louder than the original Pebble. In fact, Creative’s new 30W PD Adapter serves as a perfect complementary product to maximize the full potential of the entire Pebble series. It also has a 3.5 mm AUX-in jack that allows for universal compatibility across analog audio devices.

With excellent audio quality and multiple connectivity options packed into an aesthetically pleasing package, at an attractive price tag, the Creative Pebble V3 simply stands out amongst the competition.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Pebble V3 is priced at US$39.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/pebblev3 .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

