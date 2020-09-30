GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:



H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference

Monday, October 5, 2020 – 3:30 pm ET



Guggenheim Securities’ 1st Annual Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Day

Monday, October 5, 2020 – 4:45 pm ET



The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events/Presentations.

