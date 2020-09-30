CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AXL) announces the issuance of 3,944,000 stock options (“Options”) pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”).



The Plan is intended to assist in attracting, retaining, engaging and rewarding directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, provide additional incentive to these people for their efforts on behalf of the Company, and to align with the enhancement of shareholder value. Under the Plan, the Company is able to issue Options to a maximum of 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the Company from time to time.

The Options have a strike price of CAD$0.05 and have various expiries ranging from March 20, 2030 to June 18, 2030. The Options vest in thirds, with one third vesting upon each of the first, second and third anniversaries of issuance. The Options were issued to a director and to certain officers of the Company pursuant to the Plan.

The Options reflect a strike price that is consistent with the minimum requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange in that respect and have been issued in place of the previously proposed Options issuance (as originally announced by the Company on May 23, 2020). The grant of the Options is subject to regulatory approval.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

