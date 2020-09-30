MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Business, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, today announced that it has concluded a deal to provide in-store media solutions for America’s favorite rotisserie chicken chain Boston Market. The agreement covers indoor and drive-thru digital signage, including cutting-edge digital menu boards for 344 restaurants across the United States. This new partnership seeks to provide exciting digital innovations to deliver an immersive in-store experience for both customers and employees.



Stingray Business offers content management from a centralized hub that allows brands to provide targeted and time-sensitive menus. This innovative offering increases sales, ensures brand consistency, reduces perceived wait times, and entertains customers across the franchise network.



“We are thrilled to partner with Engage Brands as Boston Market embarks on its next chapter of growth and offer them the ability to better connect with their customers,” said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. “ I am confident our state-of-the art digital menu boards and digital drive thru solutions will drive sales in a dynamic and captivating way.”

“Working with Stingray Business to purchase digital menu and drive thru displays is an important component of Boston Market’s efforts to upgrade our 340 restaurants (and growing) and rejuvenate America’s favorite rotisserie chicken restaurant. The acquisition of the digital displays will allow us to showcase our current delicious menu, and the new menu options we will be rolling out this fall and in 2021,” said Slaton Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Boston Market.

The in-store media solution will be fully deployed across restaurants in the United States in March 2021.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 350 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.