TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce that the SunBox residential solar system is being highlighted at the Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville’s 2020 Parade of Homes, in partnership with Mike Stevens Homes, one of the Company’s SunBox channel partners. Mike Stevens Homes is one of several channel partners that are helping to deliver a record number of residential solar system sales to Solar Alliance customers this year. As reported on August 26, 2020, the Company recorded a 98% increase in Q2 sales revenue over the same period in 2019 with year-to-date revenue up 121%. Solar Alliance continues to expand its Channel Partner program and sees tremendous potential in the new home builder community as homeowners are increasingly demanding solar for their new homes.



The Parade of Homes is a premier showcase of homes from the region’s most-trusted builders. The SunBox solar system is a complete solar solution that comes in two standard residential systems sizes with options such as a generator for whole home backup and an electric vehicle charger. The Parade of Homes installation includes the Generac PWRcell battery, for which Solar Alliance is a preferred installer.

“The Parade of Homes is an exceptional event that showcases the best home builders and the newest products,” said Solar Alliance VP Harvey Abouelata. “Working with Mike Stevens Homes, we have installed the SunBox solar system with a Generac PWRcell battery that highlights the benefits of solar energy to a large audience of home builders and home buyers. The Parade of Homes sees thousands of visitors and is a perfect opportunity to present the benefits of SunBox to a new community.”

2020 Parade of Homes (www.theparadeofhomesknoxville.com)

The Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville’s 2020 Parade of Homes™ showcases a wide variety of homes from the region’s best, most-trusted builders. Come see more than 40 brand new homes across seven East Tennessee counties and meet directly with their builders. The Parade is a broad showcase of varying and different building talents put on each year by the Homes Builders Association of Greater Knoxville. The homes feature the next generation of standards and design features available to today’s homeowner. Once a year, this incredible event enables area home builders and craftsmen the opportunity to showcase their skills and expertise.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

