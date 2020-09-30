Admiral Group Plc (“the Company”)
30 September 2020
Voting Rights and Capital
For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice consists of 294,442,063 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, with one voting right per share. There are no shares held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 294,442,063.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Mark Waters
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Admiral Group PLC
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: