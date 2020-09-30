Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lice Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lice treatment market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is increasing prevalence of headlice infestation especially in school children. Therefore the increasing population of children is also a driving factor of the market.



According to a survey by the United Nations in 2019, the number of children aged below 14 years is expected to cross 2.02 billion and reach 2.06 billion by 2050. This huge number of people who are prone to lice infestation increases the market growth. A study conducted by Moussa Soleimani-Ahmadi for BMC Dermatology, in 2017, stated that the prevalence of the head lice infestation was 67.3 % in Iran . Along with the increasing prevalence of lice infestation the easily available products is also boosting the market growth.



Key Market Trends



OTC Drugs is Expected to Grow at a Higher CAGR in the Forecasted Period



Over the counter drugs have always given a tough time to the prescription drugs, due to their easy availability and low cost.



Many people especially in the developing and underdeveloped countries do not consult a doctor or go to hospitals for lice infestation as it is not considered a serious problem or they do not have enough healthcare expenditure so they prefer otc drugs given by the pharmacist.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence and growing population of children who are more prone to lice infestation are the other factors propelling the segment growth. According to a study published in 2018 by Jalil NEJATI, in the Iran Journal of Public Health, 2,995 students of 28,410 participants, that is 10.5%, were infested with head lice. There was a significant difference in the prevalence of pediculosis among the boy and girl students. The prevalence of infestation was also significantly high in students living in nomad tribes, in comparison to rural and urban areas. Therefore the above mentioned reasons boost the segment growth.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall Lice Treatment market, throughout the forecast period. The largest share is mainly due to the presence of a larger infestation pool and increasing children population. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share due to factors such as increasing number of infestations, along with a growing number of research and development programs in the country. According to Childtrends.org, in 2017, there were 73.7 million children younger than 18 in the United States that were infested with lice, coming up to for 22.6% of the total population. This number is projected to increase to 79.9 million in 2050. As per the statistics, the high prevalence and high disposable income propel the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The Lice Treatment market moderately competitive. A few of the crucial approaches followed by players functioning arket were, product advancement, invention, acquisitions and mergers. Some of the companies which are currently domianting the market are Bayer, Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Omega Pharma, Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., GlaxoSmithKline.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lice Infestation

4.2.2 Easy Availability of Lice Treatment Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Less Healthcare Expenditure In Developing Countries

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 OTC Medication

5.1.1.1 Permethrin

5.1.1.2 Pyrethrin

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Prescription Medication

5.1.2.1 Ivermectin

5.1.2.2 Spinosad

5.1.2.3 Malathion

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer

6.1.2 Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.1.3 Omega Pharma

6.1.4 Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.5 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.7 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.8 Parapro pharmaceuticals

6.1.9 Fleming Medical Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



