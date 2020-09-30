Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 30 September 2020 at 2.30 p.m.

Marimekko and the Finnish fiber technology company Spinnova’s collaboration on groundbreaking, sustainable fabrics was recognized as a finalist in the Sustainability category in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards. The collaboration also received an honorable mention in the Experimental category.

One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. The awards recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design.

Marimekko and Spinnova have been collaborating on developing and commercializing new, wood-based textiles since 2017. Spinnova’s innovation addresses the environmental impacts of the fashion and textile industries, as the manufacture of textile fiber spun with Spinnova’s method consumes nearly 100% less water than cotton production. Furthermore, the fiber contains no harmful chemicals and is completely recyclable.

The Marimekko prototype outfits produced as part of the collaboration – including the first ever printed clothes made of Spinnova’s fiber – were introduced in February 2020. The outfits featuring Marimekko’s iconic Unikko (poppy) print and the company’s signature stripes demonstrate the great potential of the fiber innovation for a more sustainable future of the textile industry.

“We are very honored by Fast Company’s accolade. At Marimekko, we believe that timeless and long-lasting design that brings joy to our customers for many years is also a sustainable choice. Material choices play an important role in the work to maximize a product’s life cycle and make it as sustainable as possible. Together with Spinnova, we have been able to take major steps in developing new sustainable materials from wood-based fibers,” says Minna Kemell-Kutvonen, Design and Product Development Director of Prints and Home Products at Marimekko.

“This truly is innovation by design, as Marimekko’s designers have been involved in the collaboration since very early on. Making a market entry for a novel material speeds up when fearless, experimental minds come together, and also make their collaboration transparent to consumers. We are thrilled that Fast Company acknowledged it,” comments Spinnova’s CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen.

In just two years, the partnership between Marimekko and Spinnova has brought great progress in creating end products made with Spinnova’s technology that fulfill the fashion and textile industry’s quality and sustainability requirements.

The winners, finalists and honorable mentions of the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards are featured online today as well as in the October/November 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine. Over 567 projects, products, and services from Spotify, Google, Disney+, and others were submitted for the awards in 2020.

Pictures of the Marimekko prototype outfits are available on Marimekko Media Bank: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/xpS9R98nR6MR



About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

About Spinnova – The Sustainable Material Company

Spinnova transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally, making the most sustainable textiles in the world. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough technology for making textile fibre out of wood and waste, without harmful chemicals.

The patented SPINNOVA® fibres also include 0% waste or side streams, 0% microplastics, minimal CO2 emissions and water use. SPINNOVA® materials are the most biodegradable and circular in the world. Spinnova is committed to use only sustainable raw materials, such as FSC or PEFC certified wood or waste. Spinnova works with leading textile brands and industrial partners to bring the SPINNOVA® textiles into global scale. Spinnova operates an industrial scale pilot factory in Finland, scaling up to commercial volumes. Spinnova has been awarded World Changing Idea by the Fast Company in 2019, as well as Sustainability Achievement of the year by the ISPO and Scandinavian Outdoor Awards in 2020.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.