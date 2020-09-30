Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicated Shampoo Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medicated shampoo market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



Owing to consumers' exposure to excessive sunlight, unhygienic environment and other harmful chemicals in day-to-day life, there have been growing concerns over various hair related problems caused due to it. As a result, over the past couple of years, the world has witnessed a rise in demand for various hair care products which also triggered the demand for medicated shampoos as well.



Medicated shampoo is being designed to treat various fungal infections affecting the scalp, dandruff, and psoriasis. Medicated shampoo is also used to control flaky, itchy scalp which the consumer encounter in day-to-day life.



Rising concerns over hair related issues, growing consumer inclination towards hair maintenance, and newly formulated product launches on a global level are projected to remain prominent market trends.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Products



Growing awareness about hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair care products especially anti-dandruff and medical shampoo. Developed countries like the United States and the United Kingdom are witnessing a growth of 6-8% in expenditure on hair care products. For instance, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the United States witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% between 2012-2017. In 2017, a consumer in the United States spent around USD 89.95 that year on hair care products, which also includes hair loss treatment products. The development of distribution channels and the expansion of key players in rural regions are also supporting rising expenditure on hair care products, including medicated shampoo.



Asia Pacific Emerges as The Fastest Growing Market



India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the prominent market for herbal and medicinal hair care products in the Asian region, owing to its traditional usage. China and Japan together account for a major of the market in Asia owing to high usage. Beauty concern among Chinese and Japanese people is quite high, which supports the medicated shampoo market growth. Growing preference of foreign brands among working men and women in Asia demanding premium Medicated Shampoo driven the market. Increasing expenditure on personal care products in Asian countries is encouraging key players to launch more products addressing hair problems, such as scalp psoriasis. For instance, in 2017, Maruho Co. Ltd announced the launch of topical scalp psoriasis treatment Comclo Shampoo 0.05% for the Japanese market



Competitive Landscape



The global medicated shampoo market is competitive with a large number of multinational players competing for market share. New product innovation focuses on active ingredients is the main strategy adopted by players. Major players include- Prestige Brands, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Humco Holding Group, Inc. Rugby Laboratories, Inc., among others. The market studied has key players competing for major market share and intense competition prevailing in the market studied is likely to result in consolidation among market players. Key players are focusing on online distribution channels for the branding of their products, in order to expand their geographical reach and increase their customer base.



