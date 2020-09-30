DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preciate, a platform designed to enable businesses and teams to foster and grow authentic relationships, announced today the launch of Preciate Social, the first virtual socializing platform for businesses and teams. Designed for the purpose of socializing, team building and fun, Preciate Social was built from the ground up to provide a fully immersive experience that replicates the atmosphere of real-life business socials and mixers. Using Preciate Social, companies and teams can now create premium, specially-curated virtual business socials that build relationships and engagement no matter where stakeholders are located. Previously in beta, Preciate has nearly 10,000 users from 1,700 companies such as AAA, SSI, Brock Solutions, National Science Foundation/Emory, and Dyno Nobel.
Every year, companies spend billions of dollars fostering relationships with employees, partners, stakeholders and clients. In 2019 alone, U.S. companies spent $139.3 billion on meetings, events, and incentive travel, mostly for in-person employee engagement and relationship building. With travel and other entertainment options not possible in the COVID-19 era due to safety concerns and the struggling economy, companies need new, inexpensive ways to build engagement with their stakeholders.
“With the struggling economy and remote work becoming the new normal, companies and organizations need a tool that provides the value of in-person relationship building remotely,” said Ed Stevens, the CEO and co-founder of Preciate. “Preciate Social is that tool. To create it, we thought critically about how to marry what research tells us about building and maintaining relationships and how to replicate business socials virtually. As a result, we have pioneered social presence technology, and are helping companies and teams come together.”
Preciate Social provides an entirely new way for large groups (up to 50) to socialize online. Built from the ground up to provide a fully immersive experience that replicates the atmosphere of real-life business socials and mixers, its patent pending social presence technology makes you feel like you’re moving through 3D space instead of staring at a 2D screen, enabling the expression of social signals and cues by allowing users to move away or toward people to start a conversation, hear the background noise of other people chatting and give toasts.
Preciate Social provides a unique and memorable communal experience. Within the same shared, virtual venue, everyone experiences the three Ms of great socializing: music, mingling and making conversation. Companies can even hire live performers like Ed Sheeran to headline their social, bringing the thrill of live shows and events to attendees around the world.
“Physical distancing has been tough for the scientific community, especially for the “community” part. We traditionally hold our biggest conferences in the Spring and Summer where scientists from around the world get to connect with each other during the breakout sessions. Even when we tried virtual networking, it feels very unnatural,” said Rio Febrian, Lead Researcher at the National Science Foundation/Emory. “Preciate Social has been a great tool to bring my team and my network together again. The movement makes it feel like you’re in the same room—it’s refreshing to be able to easily break away and have different conversations throughout the event. I can’t wait to host more virtual events with Preciate Social in the future!”
With Preciate Social, companies and teams can:
Preciate’s basic account is free. For companies who want additional features and customization, Preciate offers two additional solutions at $1 and $1.50 per month per user. To learn more or sign up for Preciate Social, visit https://preciate.com.
About Preciate
Preciate is a platform designed to help businesses and teams foster and grow authentic relationships through peer recognition technology and virtual business socials. Its newest offering -- Preciate Social -- is the first virtual socializing platform for businesses and teams and was built from the ground up to provide a fully immersive experience that replicates the atmosphere of real-life business socials and mixers. Its patent pending social presence technology enables the expression of social signals and cues. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Preciate was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur and technology executive Ed Stevens, who successfully sold his last company to Vista Equity, the largest acquirer of enterprise software companies in the world. To learn more, visit: https://preciate.com.
