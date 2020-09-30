Fairfax, VA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) and the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) today announced the launch of the new, improved ImageGuide Registry®. ASNC and ASE have selected ARMUS Corporation as the new registry vendor. This partnership will enable the ImageGuide Registry to expand and capitalize on new technology to support its mission of improving patient outcomes in cardiovascular imaging.

The updated registry platform is built using the ARMUS HYBRID Registry Platform, which leverages the most advanced cloud technologies to provide new interfaces, including user-friendly dashboards and data visualizations, available to view in real time on a smartphone, tablet or computer. With over 20 years in the industry, ARMUS provides flexible query and reporting capabilities through its HYBRID Analytics application to support quality and efficiency improvement efforts. Registry participants will be able to view their specific registry data to benchmark their performance on nuclear cardiology and echocardiography measures at both individual physician and overall institution levels.

“We are greatly looking forward to expanding our registry offerings in both the nuclear and echo modalities to our participants and society members. ARMUS’s capability in both healthcare and technology provides an ideal combination for ImageGuide to excel,” says Rami Doukky, MD, FASNC, FASE, chair of ASNC’s Registry Committee.

“Through this partnership with ARMUS and the re-launch of our registry, the mission of ImageGuide will be able to be fully realized through automatic data capture, outcomes connections and potential for image inclusion. ASE looks forward to leveraging this information for the benefit of patient care,” says Sherif Nagueh, MD, FASE, chair of ASE’s Registry Committee.

ARMUS has extensive experience with integrating and acquiring data from over 500 hospitals nationwide and is a certified vendor for several ACC, STS and state clinical registries. This experience will allow more institutions to submit data to the ImageGuide Registry automatically through PACS or reporting software integration.

“ARMUS is very pleased to be working with both ASNC and ASE in the ImageGuide Registry. We look forward to partnering with the societies to develop advanced statistical models for decision support, performance-based reports, interactive dashboards and comparative analytics in cardiovascular procedures,” says Gyula Sziraczky, President & CEO of ARMUS Corporation.

To enroll in the ImageGuide Registry, labs may submit a form on the Contact Page, and ImageGuide Registry staff will reach out with next steps.

About the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology: For over 25 years, ASNC and its more than 4,300 members have been improving cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. As the only society dedicated solely to nuclear cardiology, ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy and research development. ASNC provides peer-reviewed original articles through its Journal of Nuclear Cardiology and operates the nation’s first noninvasive cardiac imaging registry, ImageGuide Registry®, to benchmark quality and improve patient care. For more information, visit www.asnc.org and follow us on @MyASNC and facebook.com/MyASNC.

About ASE: ASE is the Society for Cardiovascular Ultrasound ProfessionalsTM. Over 17,000 physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists are members of ASE, making it the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging and as such the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines for the field. The Society is committed to advancing cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. For more information about ASE, visit: ASEcho.org or follow us on @ASE360.

About ARMUS: ARMUS has provided data management and data science services to hundreds of institutions including healthcare providers, payers and premiere medical societies for more than 20 years. Our custom data acquisition and predictive analytic solutions enable healthcare providers to make educated decisions that result in optimal clinical and financial outcomes for individual patients, hospitals and health systems. Our proprietary HYBRID technology platform runs on the most advanced Google Cloud environment, allows us to develop custom data programs at lightning speed and to translate and transfer data from any other complex registry or device into actionable reporting platforms around the world.

