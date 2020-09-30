NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has entered into healthcare investment banking with the hiring of Ryan Stewart as a Managing Director to build and lead its new Healthcare Technology & Tech-Enabled Services subsector.



Mr. Stewart specializes in advising healthcare technology & tech-enabled services companies, as well as financial sponsors that invest across the sector. At PJ SOLOMON he will continue to focus on core end-markets including: payer-tech & outsourcing, tech-enabled managed care, provider-tech, virtual care & remote patient monitoring and pharma-tech & real-world evidence. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience and expertise, having worked and advised in the healthcare technology and managed care sector as an investment banker, equity research analyst, management consultant and operating executive.

“Healthcare technology and tech-enabled services is a natural extension of PJ SOLOMON’s push into high-growth verticals and one which Ryan, with his deep industry expertise and success in building and scaling investment banking practices, is uniquely suited to lead,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of PJ SOLOMON. “Ryan’s hiring comes shortly after we brought on Syed Husain to lead our Pharmacy subsector and together, they mark our first concerted effort into healthcare investment banking. We are excited to welcome Ryan during this period of sustained growth and look forward to building out our overall healthcare offering to better serve our clients.”

“With an unrivaled depth of experience, some of the strongest client relationships in the industry and a continuous growth mindset, PJ SOLOMON is a natural next step in my career,” said Mr. Stewart. “The number of new verticals the firm has added over such a short period of time is truly a testament to PJ SOLOMON’s commitment to expand and diversify its platform to better serve the firm’s clients. I am excited to contribute by building out the healthcare technology & tech-enabled services subsector into a competitive offering that augments the best-in-class platform PJ SOLOMON has developed, especially at a time of unprecedented innovation, growth and digital transformation across the healthcare-tech space.”

Mr. Stewart most recently served as a Managing Director at SVB Leerink where he spent the past five years building and leading the firm’s Healthcare Technology Investment Banking franchise. Prior to SVB Leerink, Mr. Stewart spent six years as a Managing Director and Partner at TripleTree.

Over the past decade, Mr. Stewart advised on several key sector transactions worth a total of $8B. These include, among others, iHealth Technologies’ sale to Advent International-backed Connolly LLC, Altegra Health’s $910M sale to Change Healthcare, KEPRO’s sale to Apax Partners, New Century Health’s sale to Evolent Health, Orion Health’s Rhapsody spin-out to Hg Capital, the concurrent sale of Healthscape Advisors and Pareto Intelligence to New Mountain Capital’s Convey Health Solutions, Humana’s strategic investment in Accolade, and most recently, as an advisor to global health research network leader, TriNetX Inc.

In addition to M&A advisory, Mr. Stewart also advised on the IPOs for Change Healthcare, Health Catalyst, Livongo, Progyny, Accolade and GoodRx.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Stewart was a senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray and Bear Stearns. He also worked in strategy and corporate development at Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group and was a management consultant in Arthur Andersen’s Healthcare Technology practice. Mr. Stewart began his career in business development at Horizon BlueCross BlueShield of New Jersey.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations and capital markets solutions across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM.

