SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days, an all-new virtual event connecting the global advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, today announced the keynote lineup and first lineup of globally renowned speakers that will present at the online conference and exhibition scheduled to take place from November 10-12. To register for press credentials, visit here.
Organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, the producers of The Battery Show North America and the large-scale online event, will feature keynote presentations from Ford Motor Company and Volvo Trucks North America and a keynote debate panel from Northvolt Zwei, CATL, and Freyr, moderated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, accompanied by educational sessions and workshops headlined by CATL, Daimler Trucks, GM, Mercedes Benz R&D North America, NAATBatt International, Panasonic, and more. The first-of-its-kind digital event will drive the rapidly advancing electric and hybrid vehicle and global advanced battery markets which are, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, together poised to grow by more than $44 billion during 2020-2024.
The robust virtual event will keep the community connected until in-person event resumes September 14-16, 2021 in Novi, Michigan. Featuring a conference program thoughtfully curated by a panel of 20 seasoned experts, bringing attendees eight tracks of technical training in advanced battery design and manufacturing, thermal management, and recycling, in addition to workshops, ample networking opportunities, live product demos, and more—all delivered through a state-of-the-art virtual platform and available on-demand for seven weeks after the event concludes.
“This business is among the fastest growing sectors in the world. To announce that globally-known and respected brands are headlining The Battery Show Digital Days is phenomenal, especially at a time when major OEMs are transitioning into fully electric lineups – GM, Nissan, Volkswagen, and more – many of which are speaking at the conference,” said Jenny McCall, Event Director, The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days. “The incredible lineup of experts geared to address today’s unique challenges and opportunities is inspiring and there’s much more to come.”
Confirmed Keynotes:
Day 1 Presentation: Electrifying Iconic Vehicles – Ford
Speaker: Mark Kaufman, Global Director of Electrification, Ford Motor Company
Kaufman will discuss the fast-moving state of electrification and Ford’s future of electrifying its most iconic nameplates.
Day 2 Presentation: Volvo Trucks North America on the Road to Electromobility
Speaker: Brett Pope, Director of Electric Vehicles, Volvo North America at Volvo Trucks North America
Volvo Trucks North America will present the latest in Volvo Truck North America’s road to electromobility including the most recent advances with their VNR Electric truck model and the Volvo LIGHTS project.
Day 3 Leaders Debate: Battery Production in Europe, moderated by James Frith, Senior Energy Storage Analyst, Bloomberg New Energy Finance
The debate panel will address how the EU/member states can support a domestic industry and what role OEMs should take; how much of the supply chain can be localized; what the most important factors are that influence a plant’s location: land cost, labor cost, access to skilled labor, electricity grid emissions, proximity to vehicle plants; and whether plants can be cost competitive with China/Asia.
A snapshot of the conference agenda is below:
Track 1: Advanced Battery Materials
Leaders' Roundtable—Recycling & the Circular Battery Supply Chain
Jim Greenberger, Executive Director, NAATBatt International
John Kincaide, Founder & CEO, WeRecycleBatteries.com
Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer, Li-Cycle
Samm Gillard, Technology Development Manager - Battery R&D, U.S. Department of Energy
High Throughput Investigation of Cathode Blending for EV Application
Dee Strand, Chief Scientific Officer, Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Track 2: Advanced Battery Technologies Industry Outlook
Panel—Is Solid State Battery Technology the Future of the Industry?
Steven J. Visco, Ph.D., CEO, Polyplus Battery Company
Venkat Anandan, Group Leader – Advanced Battery Technology, Ford Motor Company
Bill C. Panagos, CEO and IP Business & Technology Attorney, Panagos Kennedy PLLC
Anaba Anani, Ph.D., Chief Battery Scientist, BrightVolt
Panel—The Li-ion Market: Where's the Technology Going
Alex Holland, Analyst, IDTechEx
Celina Mikolajczak, Vice President, Battery Technology, Panasonic Energy of North America
Naoki Matsumura, Lead Engineer, Intel Corporation
Michael Sanders, Senior Advisor, Avicenne Energy US
Track 3: Battery Design & Manufacturing
Technology Lightning Talk—Connecting Materials to Solutions in Battery Safety Using Rapid Turn Screening Tools
Brandon Bartling, Advanced Product Development Specialist, 3M
Jeffery Hwang, Senior Test Engineer, 3M
Mark Fairbanks, Sr. Test Engineering Specialist, 3M
Technology Lightning Talk—Battery Module Assembly Materials for Design, Performance and Safety Considerations
Greg Becker, Technical Service and Development Scientist, Dow, Inc.
Track 4: Charging & Infrastructure Advancements
Fast Charge of Lithium-ion Batteries Using Integrated Battery Thermal Management (iBTM)
Said Al-Hallaj, CEO, AllCell Technologies LLC
Panel—Utility Companies and Charging Infrastructure Development
Maureen Marshall, PMP, Regional Director, CALSTART
Jason Appelbaum, CEO, Evercharge
April Bolduc, President, S Curve Strategies
Sean Gouda, Manager, Electrification Business Development, DTE Energy
Track 5: E/HV Technologies Industry Outlook
Panel—Innovation & the Fast Growing EV Battery Market
Paul Stith, Director, Strategy & Innovation - Transformative Technologies, Black & Veatch
Brett Smith, Director, Technology, Career for Automotive Research
Leslie Kilgore, Vice President of Engineering & Technology, Daimler Trucks North America
Business Lightning Talk—Commercial Adoption of Model-Based Battery Management Systems
Manan Pathak, CEO, BattGenie
Track 6: Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Components
Technology Lightning Talk- Hydrocarbon Fluids for EV Battery Thermal Management
Sung Kim, Senior Research Engineer, ExxonMobil
Multi-Physics Design & Analysis of an In-Wheel Traction Motor
John Wanjiku, Business Development (Electromagnetics), Siemens Digital Industries Software
Track 7: Hybrid Vehicle Design Advancements
Workshop: Heavy Equipment & Commercial Vehicles 102
Jason Gies, Director of Business Development eMobilty, Navistar
Terry O'Day, Chief Operating Officer, In-Charge Energy
Panel—New Challenges Posed by Shift to Electrification – Battery Enclosure Development
Adam Halsband, Managing Director, Forward Engineering North America
Track 8: Stationary Power
Complying with NFPA 855 in the Energy Storage Market
Jody Leber, Senior Technologist, CSA Group
