An extensive conference program and exhibition will take place online over the course of three days, November 10-12.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days, an all-new virtual event connecting the global advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, today announced the keynote lineup and first lineup of globally renowned speakers that will present at the online conference and exhibition scheduled to take place from November 10-12. To register for press credentials, visit here.

Organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, the producers of The Battery Show North America and the large-scale online event, will feature keynote presentations from Ford Motor Company and Volvo Trucks North America and a keynote debate panel from Northvolt Zwei, CATL, and Freyr, moderated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, accompanied by educational sessions and workshops headlined by CATL, Daimler Trucks, GM, Mercedes Benz R&D North America, NAATBatt International, Panasonic, and more. The first-of-its-kind digital event will drive the rapidly advancing electric and hybrid vehicle and global advanced battery markets which are, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, together poised to grow by more than $44 billion during 2020-2024.

The robust virtual event will keep the community connected until in-person event resumes September 14-16, 2021 in Novi, Michigan. Featuring a conference program thoughtfully curated by a panel of 20 seasoned experts, bringing attendees eight tracks of technical training in advanced battery design and manufacturing, thermal management, and recycling, in addition to workshops, ample networking opportunities, live product demos, and more—all delivered through a state-of-the-art virtual platform and available on-demand for seven weeks after the event concludes.

“This business is among the fastest growing sectors in the world. To announce that globally-known and respected brands are headlining The Battery Show Digital Days is phenomenal, especially at a time when major OEMs are transitioning into fully electric lineups – GM, Nissan, Volkswagen, and more – many of which are speaking at the conference,” said Jenny McCall, Event Director, The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days. “The incredible lineup of experts geared to address today’s unique challenges and opportunities is inspiring and there’s much more to come.”

Confirmed Keynotes:

10 Minutes: Expanding the Blueprint for Green Battery Manufacturing presented by Fredrik Hedlund, CEO, Northvolt Zwei

10 Minutes: Expanding Battery Manufacturing in Europe to Accelerate the Electrification of the Automotive Industry presented by Matthias Zentgraf, President, European Business, CATL

10 Minutes: Establishing and Planning Growth for Battery Manufacturing in Europe presented by Tom Einar Jensen, CEO, Freyr

15 Minute Plenary Leaders Debate: Addressing the Challenges and Opportunities of Establishing Lithium-Ion Battery Production for Electromobility in Central Europe; the Rise of the Giga Factory

The debate panel will address how the EU/member states can support a domestic industry and what role OEMs should take; how much of the supply chain can be localized; what the most important factors are that influence a plant’s location: land cost, labor cost, access to skilled labor, electricity grid emissions, proximity to vehicle plants; and whether plants can be cost competitive with China/Asia.

A snapshot of the conference agenda is below:

Track 1: Advanced Battery Materials

Leaders' Roundtable—Recycling & the Circular Battery Supply Chain

Jim Greenberger, Executive Director, NAATBatt International

John Kincaide, Founder & CEO, WeRecycleBatteries.com

Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer, Li-Cycle

Samm Gillard, Technology Development Manager - Battery R&D, U.S. Department of Energy High Throughput Investigation of Cathode Blending for EV Application

Dee Strand, Chief Scientific Officer, Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Track 2: Advanced Battery Technologies Industry Outlook

Panel—Is Solid State Battery Technology the Future of the Industry?

Steven J. Visco, Ph.D., CEO, Polyplus Battery Company

Venkat Anandan, Group Leader – Advanced Battery Technology, Ford Motor Company

Bill C. Panagos, CEO and IP Business & Technology Attorney, Panagos Kennedy PLLC

Anaba Anani, Ph.D., Chief Battery Scientist, BrightVolt Panel—The Li-ion Market: Where's the Technology Going

Alex Holland, Analyst, IDTechEx

Celina Mikolajczak, Vice President, Battery Technology, Panasonic Energy of North America

Naoki Matsumura, Lead Engineer, Intel Corporation

Michael Sanders, Senior Advisor, Avicenne Energy US Track 3: Battery Design & Manufacturing



Technology Lightning Talk—Connecting Materials to Solutions in Battery Safety Using Rapid Turn Screening Tools

Brandon Bartling, Advanced Product Development Specialist, 3M

Jeffery Hwang, Senior Test Engineer, 3M

Mark Fairbanks, Sr. Test Engineering Specialist, 3M Technology Lightning Talk—Battery Module Assembly Materials for Design, Performance and Safety Considerations

Greg Becker, Technical Service and Development Scientist, Dow, Inc.

Track 4: Charging & Infrastructure Advancements

Fast Charge of Lithium-ion Batteries Using Integrated Battery Thermal Management (iBTM)

Said Al-Hallaj, CEO, AllCell Technologies LLC



Panel—Utility Companies and Charging Infrastructure Development

Maureen Marshall, PMP, Regional Director, CALSTART

Jason Appelbaum, CEO, Evercharge

April Bolduc, President, S Curve Strategies

Sean Gouda, Manager, Electrification Business Development, DTE Energy

Track 5: E/HV Technologies Industry Outlook

Panel—Innovation & the Fast Growing EV Battery Market

Paul Stith, Director, Strategy & Innovation - Transformative Technologies, Black & Veatch

Brett Smith, Director, Technology, Career for Automotive Research

Leslie Kilgore, Vice President of Engineering & Technology, Daimler Trucks North America Business Lightning Talk—Commercial Adoption of Model-Based Battery Management Systems

Manan Pathak, CEO, BattGenie

Track 6: Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Components

Technology Lightning Talk- Hydrocarbon Fluids for EV Battery Thermal Management

Sung Kim, Senior Research Engineer, ExxonMobil Multi-Physics Design & Analysis of an In-Wheel Traction Motor

John Wanjiku, Business Development (Electromagnetics), Siemens Digital Industries Software

Track 7: Hybrid Vehicle Design Advancements

Workshop: Heavy Equipment & Commercial Vehicles 102

Jason Gies, Director of Business Development eMobilty, Navistar

Terry O'Day, Chief Operating Officer, In-Charge Energy Panel—New Challenges Posed by Shift to Electrification – Battery Enclosure Development

Adam Halsband, Managing Director, Forward Engineering North America

Track 8: Stationary Power

Complying with NFPA 855 in the Energy Storage Market

Jody Leber, Senior Technologist, CSA Group

