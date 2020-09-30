BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Next-Generation Glucose Monitor Market will grow at a CAGR estimation of 10.5% from 2020 to 2026. The major reason for this market to a flight of growth is the increasing prevalence of diabetes not only amongst the geriatric population but also amongst the younger generation. Moreover, due to the high prevalence of the obese population and rising geriatric patients (especially in the European region) and the hard-hit of COVID-19, many of them have opted using home-based or smartphone-based glucose monitoring device to measure their daily sugar levels. Another major reason for which the market is growing exponentially is the rising awareness amongst patients for timely monitoring of overall health vital signs. Various players have entered the market by launching advanced products which can ease patient-doctor visits for diabetes routine analysis.



Key Market Insights:

With a CAGR value of 12.5%, the next-generation glucose monitor market is ought to grow

The diabetes monitoring devices will contribute the most to the total revenue of the market

The home healthcare set up will be the largest shareholder in the market as per the end-user outlook

The Asia Pacific region will grow faster than North America, owing to rising preference and need for remote patient monitoring and rising trend of telemedicine application.

Major companies in the market are Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., myDario, iHealth Labs, Inc., KETO-MOJO, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC., Ascensia Diabetes Care, Glooko, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Roche Diabetes Care, ForeCare, Inc., Apollo Sugar Diabetes Store, Informed Data Sytems Inc., and One Drop, Amanda, Health Inc., Big Foot Medical, Inc., Pops Diabetes Care, Inc., HealthifyMe, Intruity Medical, Inc., Health2Sync, myDiabby Healthcare, Symbiome, Diabnext, Diabeto Medtech India Pvt and Biosense Technology Pvt Ltd among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) Diabetes Monitoring Device Tracking & Diagnosis of Apps iOS Based Android Based Kit Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) Single-Use Dual-Use



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Home Settings Hospital & Other Healthcare Settings Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA





