MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( “HPQ” or the “Company” ) TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; Other OTC : URAGF ; is pleased to announce today that its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), has received a request for Spherical Nano Silicon powders to be produced by the PUREVAP™ Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) from a major automobile manufacturer which, when concluded, will represent the first order for these powders. The manufacturer is well aware that HPQ NANO will only fulfill this first order in December 2020 and, as such, this pre-order is simply a way for them to guarantee to be first in queue for this material. The automobile manufacture’s name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidential reasons.

“This is indeed significant news. Although we do not expect this initial order to be a big order it does validate our strategic decision to enter this space,” said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ NANO. “To have piqued the interest of a major industrial player so early on, and to the point where they will pay for product before production just to secure a position, speaks volumes about where we are and what we are doing. We are extremely proud as a Company to be at this table at this unique time. However, I must caution investors that although this pre-order signals interest in our unique products, we are still at the very preliminary stages and there is no guarantee that anything of commercial value will materialize from these efforts. It does however demonstrate the potential for new and exciting advances by HPQ NANO in the silicon battery space.”

“We could not have wished for more so quickly,” said P. Peter Pascali CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. “To receive this type of validation mere weeks after signing a Development Agreement with HPQ Silicon, and mere days after a major Battery Conference, which highlighted the importance of such products, is astounding. We are excited to see HPQ NANO effectively taking pre-orders from giants in the industry who, based on our experience, are not in the habit of wasting their time. Once again congratulations to Bernard, his team, and his Board.”

About Silicon

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today’s strategic materials needed to fulfil the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”) and the decarbonization of the economy presently under way. Silicon does not exist in its pure state; it must be extracted from quartz (SiO 2 ), in what has historically been a capital and energy intensive process.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Canadian producer of Innovative Silicon Solutions, based in Montreal, building a portfolio of unique high value specialty silicon products needed for the coming RER.

Working with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) , a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma - based processes, HPQ is developing:

The PUREVAP™ “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) , an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential ;

° HPQ believes it will become the lowest cost (Capex and Opex) producer of silicon (Si) and high purity silicon metal (3N – 4N Si);

, an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential HPQ believes it will become the lowest cost (Capex and Opex) producer of silicon (Si) and high purity silicon metal (3N – 4N Si); The PUREVAP™ Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR), a new proprietary process that can use different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires;

° HPQ believes it can also become the lowest cost manufacturer of spherical Si nanopowders and silicon-based composites needed by manufacturers of next-generation lithium-ion batteries;

° During the coming months, spherical Si nanopowders and nanowires silicon-based composite samples requested by industry participants and research institutions’ will be produced using PUREVAP™ SiNR.



HPQ is also working with industry leader Apollon Solar of France to:

Use their patented process and develop a capability to produce commercially porous silicon (Si) wafers and porous silicon (Si) powders;

° The collaboration will allow HPQ to become the lowest cost producer of porous silicon wafers for all-solid -state batteries and porous silicon powders for Li-ion batteries;

° Develop the hydrogen generation potential of Silicon nanopowders for usage with the Gennao™ system;

° Commercialize, exclusively in Canada, and non-exclusive in the U.S.A., the Gennao™ H2 system and the chemical powders required for the hydrolysis production of Hydrogen ("H2").

