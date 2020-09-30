New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912773/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the electronic cash register market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of ECRs by SMEs, the evolution of global retail landscape and the use of advanced electronic cash registers. In addition, the adoption of ECRs by SMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic cash register market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The electronic cash register market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Hospitality



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the shift toward cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic cash register market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of big data and the growth of the self-checkout market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our electronic cash register market covers the following areas:

• Electronic cash register market sizing

• Electronic cash register market forecast

• Electronic cash register market industry analysis





