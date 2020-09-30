NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 26 September 2017, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 50,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 and 44,400 shares vested on 26 September 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Geraint Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 44,400 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 39,400 shares were sold and 5,000 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 26.14 39,400 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value



Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 28 September 2020 and 29 September 2020. f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)







On 26 September 2017, Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO Designate) was awarded 36,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 and 33,298 shares vested on 26 September 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Milena Mondini de Focatiis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO Designate b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 33,298 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 16,649 shares were sold and 16,649 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 26.14 16,649 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value



Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 28 September 2020 and 29 September 2020. f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)





On 26 September 2017, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 36,250 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 and 33,534 shares vested on 26 September 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Cristina Nestares 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO UK Insurance b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 33,534 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 13,400 shares were sold and 20,134 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 26.14 13,400 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value



Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust between 28 September 2020 and 29 September 2020. f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

On 26 September 2017, James Armstrong (Chief Risk Officer) was awarded 6,930 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 and 6,541 shares vested on 26 September 2020.