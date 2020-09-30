Pune, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium carbide market size is expected to reach USD 19.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing production of PVC with CaC2 because of its lower molecular weight and higher plasticization will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Acetylene Gas, Calcium Cyanamide, Reducing & Dehydrating Agents, Steel Making, Others), By End User (Chemicals, Steel, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 14.06 Billion in 2019.

The coronavirus occurrence has caused enormous damage to all the industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Market Driver :

Increasing Application of Acetylene to Drive Market

The growing commercial application of acetylene in potable lightning, chemical production, welding and cutting of metals, and plastics manufacturing will spur the demand for calcium carbide in the forthcoming years. PVC and PVDF are produced through acetylene derivatives such as methane and ethylene. The growing demand for plastics in various industries owing to its cost-effectiveness and easy production will foster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Besides, the surging chemical industry is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.





Constraint on Raw Materials to Dampen Growth Amid Coronavirus

The rising restriction on the supply of raw materials has negatively affected the global market during coronavirus. The declined import and export activities will consequently influence the production of acetylene gas. The lockdown imposed by the governments has led to the shutdowns of plants, thus diminishing the manufacturing activities and hampering the growth of the market. Besides, the disruption caused by the coronavirus on the supply chain of CaC2 will adversely impact market growth.





Regional Analysis :

Heavy Demand from Chemical Industry to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from chemical, steel, and other industries. The shift from petroleum-based processes to calcium carbide PVC production is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the surging chemical and steel manufacturing industries in the region. The rising PVC production in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India will foster the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Calcium Carbide Market are:

Carbide Industries LLC (U.S.)

APH - Regency Power Group (India)

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

KC Group (India)

DCM Shriram Ltd. (India)

AlzChem (Germany)

Denka Company Limited (Japan)

American Elements (U.S.)

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation (U.S.)

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical (China)

PT Emdeki Utama Tbk (Indonesia)

Other Key Players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Calcium Carbide Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Volume/Value) Acetylene Gas Calcium Cynamide Reducing & Dehydrating Agents Steel Making Others By End User (Volume/Value) Chemicals Steel Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest Of the World



TOC Continued…!





Read Press Release: