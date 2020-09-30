Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Birta lífeyrissjóður confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 383,553,804 which corresponds to 1.349% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.





