Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Birta lífeyrissjóður confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 383,553,804 which corresponds to 1.349% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
