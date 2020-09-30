NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Kenneth Garnett has joined the firm’s Investment Banking team as a Managing Director in the Special Situations Group. Mr. Garnett will be based in New York and report to Lorie Beers, Cowen Managing Director and Head, Special Situations & Restructuring. He brings over two decades of experience in special situation private investing, restructuring investment banking and turnaround consulting.



“We are very happy to have Ken Garnett join Cowen’s Special Situations and Restructuring team. His professional background, industry knowledge and relationships, especially around complex investments, restructurings and M&A transactions, will give our clients a key advantage across asset classes and market cycles, and enable Cowen to maximize the growing opportunities in the sector,” said Lorie Beers. “Ken is a respected, established specialist, who shares our core values and team culture and will play a key role as we continue to develop this strategic segment of our investment banking services.”

“For businesses and investors managing the ever-changing business cycle, best-in-class special situations advisory services are more critical than ever, especially today given the current impact of COVID-19,” stated Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company. “Ken’s broad range of knowledge and experience will be extremely beneficial to our clients as we continue to expand our global capabilities.”

Mr. Garnett has spent over 20 years working in private equity investing, restructuring, investment banking and turnaround consulting. For the past six years, Mr. Garnett worked at Conway MacKenzie as Managing Director, Private Fund Services. Previously, he was a Partner and Founder at Renewal Capital, a private equity fund making special situations investments in the lower middle market, as well as a partner at investment bank Gordian Group. Mr. Garnett received his MBA from New York University and a BA in Economics from Davidson College.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

