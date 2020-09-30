PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, today announced that it will be participating in the following conferences:



Wednesday, September 30 th , 2020 : Canaccord Genuity’s 2020 Cannabis Symposium

Management will present at 4pm EDT as well as participate in virtual one-on-one meetings





Thursday, October 15th, 2020: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Management will participate in panel discussions as well as virtual one-on-one meetings



For updates and more information, please visit https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing hardware, software, logistics, cultivation and production, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:

Gary F. Santo, Jr., IRC Lisa Weser SVP, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations Trailblaze on behalf of TILT gsanto@tiltholdings.com lisa@trailblaze.co

