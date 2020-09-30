Nancy and Villers-lès-Nancy,

29 September 2020 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Press release

An e-Health pilot project is launched

in France’s Grand Est region

Pulsy, the Nancy Regional and University Hospital Centre (CHRU) and Pharmagest Group: 3 main actors in the service of the healthcare ecosystem

***

Spearheaded by the GIP PULSY (a regional public interest group promoting the development of e-Health), the “e-Parcours” programme, a suite of digital services facilitating the patient care pathway, is continuing to implement its goal of improving communications between the office-based private practice and hospital segments.

The technological solutions developed through this programme will facilitate the flow of information among the different business line applications of healthcare professionals across the private practice sector, healthcare establishments and regional coordination structures.

Creation of an interoperable communications hub in the Grand Est region facilitating the flow of information between the office-based private practice and hospital segments.

Operating an interoperable and interconnected communications platform facilitating the circulation of standardised documents and increasing the efficacy of tools for coordinating information and the healthcare and Socio-Medial IT systems of the Nancy region, this is the mission of the joint initiative of Pulsy, the Nancy CHRU and Pharmagest.

“As part of an Information Technology Master Plan, this programme will accelerate the transmission of health data between regional healthcare stakeholders and, in this way, improve patient care by delivering medical information to the right place at the right time.” explained Jean-Christophe Calvo, Head of the Digital Transformation and Biomedical Engineering Department of the GHT Sud Lorraine hospital group.

With its sizable installed base of software solutions, Pharmagest Group (through its subsidiaries PHARMAGEST, MALTA INFORMATIQUE, DICSIT INFORMATIQUE, ICT and AXIGATE comprising the Pharmacy and Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Divisions) will contribute significantly to the ecosystem supported by Pulsy, who, with the Nancy CHRU, intends to capitalise on this deployment.

Achieving a significant mass of health documents

This cooperation will make it possible to share within a very short timeframe a sizable volume of health documents and information. For example, members of the patient’s care team working in private practice will be informed of their hospital admissions and discharges as well as the medications given by hospital practitioners.

This hub, in connection with the Shared Medical Record, through the business line applications, addresses the requirements for private practice care and interoperability defined in the national roadmap for accelerating the digital transformation in healthcare.

This first step in the greater Nancy region is part of a project intended in time to be extended to the entire Grand Est region.

About the GIP PULSY - www.pulsy.fr

Pulsy is the e-Health operator for the Grand Est region. To ensure a common vision of the region’s healthcare challenges, its governance includes representatives of the Regional Health Agency, the French Health Insurance Fund, regional governments, healthcare establishments, public and private social care facilities and private practice health professionals.

About the Nancy CHRU - www.chru-nancy.fr

The Nancy Regional and University Hospital Center (CHRU) is the leading hospital in the Grand Est region of France. It includes a number of sites located in the city of Nancy (Hôpital Central, Maternité, Centre Emile Gallé, Hôpital St Julien, Centre St Stanislas) in addition to a facility located in the Brabois district (Hôpitaux de Brabois).

With more than 9,000 employees (medical, paramedical, administrative and technical staff) and more than 100 different disciplines, the hospital provides acute care and support to healthcare organisations across the region. It leverages its multidisciplinary, high-quality medical expertise to treat 160,000 patients each year across all stages of life through more than 1.2 million consultation visits and inpatient stays.

With its high-performance medical and surgical departments, the Nancy CHRU is a major player in biomedical research and contributes to the training of health professionals.

In line with major reforms of the French healthcare system, to support its efforts to optimise patient care, the hospital is stepping up its ambulatory capabilities and playing a leading role in the development of telemedicine.

The Nancy CHRU is also the lead hospital for the network of hospitals of the Sud Lorraine region (Groupement Hospitalier de Territoire Sud Lorraine).

About Pharmagest Group – www.pharmagest.com

With more than 1,100 employees and “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indices: CAC ® SMALL and CAC ® All-Tradable par inclusion

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

PHARMAGEST shares are eligible for French tax-advantaged PEA-PME equity savings accounts

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook





CONTACTS

Pharmagest Group – Press Contact

Isabelle Aprile - Tel.: +33 (0)6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Pulsy – Press Contact

Gersende Bausseron - Tel.: +33 (0)7 77 68 76 89 – gersende.bausseron@pulsy.fr

Nancy CHRU– Press Contact

Emilie Toupenet - Tel.: +33 (0)3 83 85 14 78 – e.toupenet@chru-nancy.fr





Attachment