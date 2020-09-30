Berlin, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "A proper calculation with a fair profit margin is sufficient." When the Corona crisis really boiled up in March and April 2020, one question was asked in the media: Why is Germany not adequately supplied with respiratory masks and why does the government fail to organize the procurement? Entrepreneurs Marvin & Aaron Steinberg from Bettersafe GmbH have shown that there is another way. Reason enough for us to invite Marvin Steinberg for an interview and ask about the background to the company.



Hello Mr. Steinberg. Thank you for accepting our interview invitation. Please introduce yourself and Bettersafe GmbH in more detail.



Marvin Steinberg: Hello, I'm looking forward to the invitation. The Better Safe GmbH was founded in the wake of the corona crisis and procured mainly respirators, surgical and FPP2 masks. We also sell 3M masks and nitrile gloves so that we can ensure that we are well stocked with high quality medical items. In this context, we pay attention to consistently high quality at affordable prices. We now also offer corona tests.



With the prices you are addressing an important point.There were definitely problems in the spring.



Marvin Steinberg: You say so. Due to the high demand, prices rose in dimensions that could no longer be considered realistic. Before the crisis, a conventional FFP2 mask cost around 50 cents each. When the crisis flared up, its price rose to double-digit euro amounts in some cases. Sometimes it was sheer madness what the market produced .



You have deliberately distanced yourself from that. In an article it is reported that with Bettersafe GmbH you disclose your prices and margins completely transparently. Is it really like that?



Marvin Steinberg: Yes, that's right. And we continue to do so. It was important to me, especially in times of acute crisis, to procure urgently needed material. For this reason, my brother and I made a conscious decision not to get the maximum possible profit. A proper calculation with a fair profit margin was enough for us. We earn around 15 cents per surgical mask and the profit margin is around 40 cents per FFP2 mask. In addition, we made a larger contingent of face and nose protective masks available for the city of Mainz during the particularly tough months. This enabled fire brigades to equip old people's homes and hospitals accordingly. It was also important to us to help the Croatian twin city Zagreb with masks.



Now our profit margin is closer to 5-10 cents per mask, but we also sell significantly larger quantities. We are one of the largest and best-known sellers of appropriate equipment in Europe and are now also active worldwide. We have kept our social commitment and donate both masks and money for charitable purposes.



You and your brother Aaron have already been nominated for the Federal Cross of Merit for your commitment. How does that feel?



Marvin Steinberg: I am particularly happy about such news. We were able to help at the right moment and give something back to society. I am deeply grateful that we have now been nominated for such a high honor.



In addition to Bettersafe GmbH, you are also at the start with other companies. Which business areas do these include?



Marvin Steinberg: Yes, I have been running Steinberg Marketing GmbH for several years. Here we help companies with data-driven marketing strategies to create fast-growing brands with enormous potential. Since this process is quite time-consuming, we only ever work with a pre-determined group of customers. In addition, with Steinberg Invest GmbH, we help start-ups to reach the next level in business. In addition to the capital they need, customers there naturally also receive our concentrated know-how in marketing and can benefit from the enormous advantages of our network. It is important for us that these companies already have a successful proof of concept - i.e. have already proven that their business idea and the concept behind it work.



That sounds like a lot of work. How do you manage to accommodate all of this in time?





Marvin Steinberg: Despite my 32 years of age, I already have a certain amount of experience in setting up companies. Those who know the basic processes can automate or delegate many steps. Of course, this only works with a suitably good team. In addition, it is always important for me to successfully complete projects that have already started. If you are enthusiastic about it, a busy schedule doesn't feel like work, it's just fun!



Thank you for the interview and wish you continued success!





MEDIA CONTACT:

Company Name: Marvin Steinberg, Entrepreneur

Company E-mail: info@marvinsteinberg.de

Company website: https://marvinsteinberg.de





Attachment