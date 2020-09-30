September 30 2020

Madrid, Spain / London, UK / Atlanta, US – IriusRisk, the threat modeling platform for Application Security, announced today the closing of its $6.7 million Series A fundraising. Global cyber investor Paladin Capital Group led the round, with participation from 360 Capital Partners and existing investors Swanlaab, JME Ventures and Sonae Investment Management. The funding will enable IriusRisk to continue to innovate through its product roadmap and focus on global growth by expanding its sales and marketing teams in the US, UK and Europe.

The IriusRisk platform helps developers, software architects and security engineers to design secure software from the start of the development process and manage security all the way through to the testing phases. There is an increasing need amongst Application Security teams to ‘shift left’ – move security to the earliest possible point in the software development lifecycle - so that security design flaws and their associated costs are reduced. Given that an estimated 50% of software security vulnerabilities are flaws in the design, addressing the problem at this stage is the most cost-effective way of building security into software.

“We are excited to continue our growth with the backing of leading venture capital firms such as Paladin, 360 Capital and our existing investors”, said Stephen de Vries and Cristina Bentue, Co-Founders of IriusRisk. “Their support allows IriusRisk to expand while providing our clients, such as Redhat and Axway, with solutions that accelerate their adoption of automated threat modeling tools. We have grown our customer base to more than 40 enterprise clients across the US, Europe and the UK, including some of the world’s largest Fortune 500 financial, industrial and consumer groups, and we will continue to expand within these and other verticals as a result of this funding.”

Conor O’Sullivan, Vice President at Paladin, who will join IriusRisk’s Board of Directors, said: “Secure design in Application Security has been a manual, time consuming, inefficient and specialised process for many years. We’re pleased to partner with IriusRisk in its mission to provide automated solutions to the increasing vulnerabilities and threats at the design stage of applications. The IriusRisk team has the domain expertise and product vision that will enable the practice of threat modeling to scale to the thousands of applications that an enterprise maintains every year.”

About IriusRisk

IriusRisk is the industry leading threat modeling platform in Application Security, with a customer base that includes Fortune 500 banks, credit card and payment providers as well technology companies. From software inception, through to design, and all the way into production, IriusRisk empowers security and development teams to ensure their applications have security built-in right from the start, without slowing the business down, helping them accelerate their digital transformation and improve their time-to-market by reducing unexpected security flaws and consequent project delays. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, Silicon Valley, London, and Luxembourg. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin focuses on best-of-breed companies with technologies, products and services that meet the challenging global cybersecurity and digital infrastructure resilience needs for commercial and government customers. Paladin has over $1 billion in committed capital across multiple funds. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

