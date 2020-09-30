NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published two reports, the 2020 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study and the Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Performance Market Study. The reports are part of Dresner Advisory’s Wisdom of Crowds series of research.



The annual reports examine business intelligence (BI) and enterprise performance management (EPM) usage and trends within small and mid-sized organizations (SMEs), with a detailed analysis of how their deployments and views differ from each other and from large organizations. A small enterprise is a business or organization with between one and 100 employees; a mid-sized enterprise has between 101 and 1,000 employees.

According to the research, SMEs report overall higher levels of business intelligence penetration than large organizations in 2020. Among technology priorities, small and mid-sized organizations are most interested in cloud software while mid-sized organizations are somewhat more aligned with their larger peers e.g., prioritizing data warehousing.

“In 2020, BI objectives reflect slightly different priorities across organizations of different sizes,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “Small organizations report their greatest BI achievements in increased competitive advantage and enhanced customer service, compared to large organizations which perform better in areas of operational efficiency and compliance/risk management.”

Although large organizations overall view enterprise performance management as more important than SMEs, the gap narrows somewhat in 2020. While the percentage of large organizations rating enterprise performance management software as “critical” or “very important” dropped from 70 percent to 60 percent; for small organizations, this increased from 45 percent to 52 percent.

“There is a significant decrease in departmental performance management deployments by small organizations in 2020 compared to 2019,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Small organizations now more closely resemble mid-sized and large organizations in the way they deploy enterprise performance management, providing further evidence of market maturity among SMEs.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

