BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, quip ー the fast-growing, modern oral care company that has reached more than 5 million mouths to date ー announced the launch of its new Refillable Floss Pi ck . On a mission to make good oral care habits simpler, more accessible, and enjoyable for all, the first-of-its-kind Refillable Floss Pick is designed to inspire better flossing routines and mitigate the single-use plastic waste problem plaguing the product category and broader oral care industry.



While 95% of American adults agree that flossing is an essential part of oral health, only one third of them actually make it a daily habit, revealing the systemic disconnect between consumers and the flossing experience. quip realized the need for a category redesign and began answering the call in October 2019 with the launch of its Refillabl e Floss String , selling hundreds of thousands of units.

quip recognized that different people prefer flossing in different ways, and that there are different ways to encourage non-flossers to start transforming their routines. The company brought its unique design ethos and expertise to another floss category ー floss picks ー creating a solution that is equal parts sleek, intuitive, and sustainable. While floss picks have become a convenient, comfortable way to floss for many people, they also contribute to a vast amount of waste across the globe. With the Refillable Floss Pick, quip has completely redesigned the product category ー a single 100% recyclable paper refill pod of quip’s floss replaces 180 single-use plastic picks.

“Floss pick users are too often forced to make a trade-off between doing the right thing for their oral hygiene, but the wrong thing for the environment,” said Simon Enever, CEO and Co-founder of quip. “We were determined to create a product that appeals to floss pick users, offers a solution for those needing to floss while on the go, and inspires non-flossers to form regular flossing habits, all while reducing the wastefulness most associated with the category. Our Refillable Floss Pick is a solution that we believe will fundamentally change the way many people feel about caring for their teeth and gums by encouraging routine flossing.”

The Refillable Floss Pick’s long-lasting reusable handle makes it easy to floss hard-to-reach places, and the compact, elegant dispensing case with a built-in mouth mirror makes flossing accessible and worry-free for on-the-go use. The case and handle also allow for easy, one-click restringing of fresh ADA-accepted mint-flavored floss that expands to help clean. The pick is designed as an alternative to quip’s Refillable Floss String product for people who prefer floss picks, or as a companion product for those who prefer to string at home and pick when on the go.

The Refillable Floss Pick comes pre-loaded with the first refill floss pod. It’s available in Copper, Gold, Slate, and Silver metal finishes, as well as a White plastic option, starting at $15 for the starter kit (or $10 when purchased as part of a set). Customers can sign up for a subscription refill plan, which ensures a floss refill pod replacement is delivered automatically every three months for $5 with free shipping -- making sticking to habits more convenient, simple, and achievable than ever.

This new product comes on the heels of the launch of quip’s Smart Brush and Smart Motor earlier this summer. The quip Smart portfolio of products is designed to remind and track your brushing routine through the quip app, guide a better brushing technique by monitoring and giving improvement tips on how you brush, and, most uniquely, allow you to earn points for maintaining a healthy two-minute, twice-daily brushing routine. Customers can redeem those points for rewards such as quip credits, exclusive discounts, sweepstakes, and gift cards from quip retail partners to stay motivated and engaged over time, helping to instill better, long-lasting brushing habits.

To learn more about quip and its products and services, visit getquip.com .

About quip:

quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services to make oral care more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. The current offerings include a wide selection of one of the first American Dental Association approved (ADA seal) adult and kid subscription electric toothbrushes, a refill delivery service on a dentist-recommended basis for brush heads and optional toothpaste, and quipcare, part of the company's future vision to combine personal and professional care. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May.