MAYNARD, Mass. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its goal to drive multi-vendor interoperability of enhanced performance coherent pluggable modules, the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group today announced that it has published the OpenZR+ Rev 1.0 specification and a supporting whitepaper. This specification, based on high-gain oFEC, is designed to enable 100G to 400G line rates, multiplexing and extended reaches in high-density form factors, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP.



“By delivering high-performance and interoperability, OpenZR+ addresses not only regional and long-haul interconnects in hyperscale data center applications, but also supports service provider requirements,” said Atul Srivistava, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

“OpenZR+ enables network operators to address 400G regional interconnects beyond 1,000 km, and even long-haul requirements with 200G reaches beyond 2,500 km, using interoperable modules from multiple vendors,” said Tom Williams, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

Going forward, the MSA plans to continue to expand membership in the organization and collaborate on improvements to the specification. Recent MSA discussions have focused on tighter 75 GHz channel spacing, which increases the total transmission capacity of the DWDM line system, but can introduce penalties due to additional filtering and crosstalk. The enhanced oFEC performance of OpenZR+ can help network operators address these 75 GHz applications.

To view or download the OpenZR+ Rev 1.0 specification and white paper providing additional detail about how network operators can benefit from OpenZR+, please visit the MSA website openzrplus.org.

About the OpenZR+ MSA Group

The OpenZR+ MSA was formed to specify the interoperation of modules utilizing the Ethernet-optimized ZR framing with the higher gain oFEC to enable a range of enhanced performance modes operating at 100 Gb/s, 200 Gb/s, 300 Gb/s and 400 Gb/s rates in support of single or multiplexed Ethernet interfaces. Initial members include Acacia Communications, Arista Networks, Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, InnoLight Technology, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, and NTT Electronics.

About OpenZR+

OpenZR+ was designed to focus on Ethernet traffic with support for multiple host and line interface rates in form factors that are used for high-density 400G client optics, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP. The OpenZR+ modes utilize oFEC, which was originally specified by the Open ROADM MSA for carrier applications in metro networks, and support multi-vendor interoperability, providing network operators with an operationally efficient solution for DCI, metro and long-haul applications.

For a more detailed explanation of OpenZR+, many members of the OpenZR+ MSA Group previously co-authored a contributed article for Optical Connections Magazine titled “OpenZR+ Offers Performance and Interoperability.”

