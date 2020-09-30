FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announced it is now partnering with more than 50 leading industry service providers as part of its Enact® Global Partner Program. Through these strategic relationships, the company has expanded its partner network across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Indian subcontinent, and Oceania, and driven greater adoption of its Enact Quality Intelligence platform among manufacturers worldwide. InfinityQS was recently honored for reaching this milestone, winning a Bronze Stevie® Award for “Achievement in Growth” in the 2020 International Business Awards® (IBAs).



InfinityQS launched its Global Partner Program in 2018 to satisfy demand for Enact—a cloud-native, statistical process control (SPC)-based solution that offers manufacturers real-time visibility and strategic insight to improve quality, reduce costs, and enhance performance across their organizations. To make its partner program truly effective, InfinityQS has focused recruitment on four key sectors: quality management consultancies, automation and control services, manufacturing consultancies, and industrial IT service providers that have established relationships with leading manufacturers. InfinityQS ensures each of these partners can seamlessly integrate Enact into their existing product and service portfolios. These highly-skilled international partners now successfully promote, distribute, and support Enact among their prospects and clients.

Regarding the achievements in growth and the Stevie Award, Jason Chester, Director of Global Partner Programs at InfinityQS, commented, “To ensure our partner program is one of the best in the industry, we work closely with our partners every step of the way to gain a clear understanding of their unique challenges. This means working closely with their sales, marketing, and technical engineering teams and providing the experience, knowledge, tools, and support to ensure the long-term success of their manufacturing client deployments. InfinityQS has taken a conscious effort to expand the Partner Program across all continents, and we are extremely proud that our program has earned recognition from the International Business Awards.”

The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September. Judges commended InfinityQS for its highly-targeted channel strategy, noting, “InfinityQS is a great example of channel partner success. By focusing clearly on connecting with the right partners and not every partner, they have been able to build a very successful partner network. Also, building a cloud-native application will enhance partner growth, as customers are moving more to cloud-based solutions.”

Notably, InfinityQS has seen a recent rise in partner agreements, as industry service providers look to offer more flexible, cloud-based solutions to aid their clients’ recovery from COVID-19. The surge also comes after InfinityQS’ decision to offer free use of Enact for three months, in an effort to help manufacturers operate effectively and safely during the pandemic and beyond.

Jason explained, “Surpassing 50 partnership agreements shows the ongoing demand for our Enact solution, and demand will only continue to grow as manufacturers prioritize digital transformation initiatives for better resiliency in the post-COVID-19 world. We will continue identifying and recruiting new partners with the aim of supporting the global manufacturing sector long into the future.”

For more about Enact and the Global Partner Program, visit: https://partners.infinityqs.com.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, Beijing, and Delhi, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com .

