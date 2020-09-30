SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its CareCloud operating division was selected by Carolina Pediatric Therapy to provide Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions in support of clinical growth and enhanced patient experience.



"We chose CareCloud because its software is user-friendly and superior to other solutions in its class. Considering our therapists serve in and beyond our clinic walls - visiting schools, daycares, and performing virtual visits - an intuitive, cloud-based technology is critical to achieving our growth plans," said Summer McMurry, CEO and Founder, Carolina Pediatric Therapy. "But it wasn't just the powerful technology. We also chose CareCloud because they believe in our mission to help children and their families."

CareCloud's platform will enable Carolina Pediatric Therapy's patients, and their guardians, to access their medical records, pay their medical bills, schedule and manage sessions, and connect with more than 70 practitioners through a CareCloud-powered patient portal. CareCloud's electronic health records will also play an integral role in optimizing clinical workflow as the practice plans to bring on new specialists and open additional locations over the subsequent years.

"As Carolina Pediatric Therapy's growth and success partner, CareCloud is dedicated to scalability and expanding patient care," said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales, MTBC. "Carolina Pediatric Therapy is an organization that values relationships; they place a high value on transparency and flexible business support, and we are dedicated to the operational success of every client."

To date, Carolina Pediatric Therapy has provided 25,000 children with occupational, speech, physical, behavioral, and virtual therapy through its family-centered therapeutic care approach. Its 10-year growth plan includes opening additional clinics to bridge the service gap between Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina - among other clinics - to reach more than 100,000 children in southwestern North Carolina. Carolina Pediatric Therapy also plans to hire additional specialty therapists to broaden its scope of care.

About Carolina Pediatric Therapy

Carolina Pediatric Therapy provides integrated occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, behavioral health therapy, psychological assessment, and nutrition consulting and counseling for children between the ages of birth to 21. Carolina Pediatric Therapy serves across 18 counties in Western North Carolina and the Piedmont. In addition to providing high-quality therapy across six integrated therapy clinics, therapists also work in daycares, charter schools, and other community settings including home visits, both in-person and virtual. Carolina Pediatric Therapy’s mission is to improve the quality of life and increase the potential for success of each child, as well as to provide family support and education to parents of children with special needs.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carolinapeds.com .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com