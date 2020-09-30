SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with Salaspils County Council for the construction of a kindergarten in Salaspils, Latvia.
The works include construction of a new, fully furnished kindergarten building, territory infrastructure and rebuilding of city gas distribution pipelines .
The value of the contract is EUR 5.8 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in January 2022.
SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.
