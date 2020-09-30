New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020 has seen the digital asset industry continue to evolve for the better, the year witnessed the sudden growth of a now multi billion dollar decentralized finance arena and a massive surge in DAOs. Renowned investor and former CEO of Invest Green USA Jacob Newman adds more momentum by bringing to light a specifically designed wealth creation vehicle he’s modeled after the early years of Bitcoin.





Jacob Newman, the entrepreneur and investor, who began his business career by investing in digital asset startups, is now making a huge splash into the defi arena. In a recent interview on Startup Fortune, Newman shared his plans to sell the majority of his shares in Invest Green and re-invest his proceeds into a new cryptocurrency (pioneered by Newman himself), being lauded as 'The American Bitcoin'.

Part of Bitcoin's (and any other digital assets) charm, is the decentralisation of wealth (hence DeFi – decentralised finance). There is no middleman, and nobody skimming off the top – it's a genuine currency. Newman's new DeFi venture is not just another smart move from the serial entrepreneur, it's part of something greater.

Wealth redistribution is part of his mission to change the USA for the better, and his aspirations as a politician fit into this nicely. With a decentralised banking system, people would be able to use money more efficiently. Jacob Newman's new investment is an impetus for all the American people to follow suit, and gives those who missed the cryptocurrency boom a chance to profit – but this time profit the USA simultaneously, and bring millions to the masses.

This would be an investment to make and hold, while the full supply is released in increments – mimicking the model and success of Bitcoin. While most outside of the cryptocurrency industry are unaware, a $100 investment in Bitcoin ten years ago would be worth over 200 million today. Newman’s model aims to replicate the economics and enrich as many people as possible.



His dream is to restructure the shoddy banking system in the USA and restore control to the wider population. Currently, the government is in tens of trillions of dollars' worth of debt, and with a heavy tax system, it has created a huge waste of money for the people, and ultimately their efforts.



A quote from Thomas Jefferson comes to mind here: “I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labours of the people under the pretence of taking care of them.” Newman just might be the maker of this future.The full launch and name drop are expected in October 2020, with an eye at launching on major exchanges in early 2021.



For more details about the project (or Jacob Newman’s intelligent initiatives) or a chance to enter into the presale, follow @jdnewman89 on instagram.



