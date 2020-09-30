The premier transportation provider receives Excellence in Store Delivery award as part of Starbucks Via! Haul of Fame Logistics Provider Excellence Program



WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition for Excellence in Store Delivery as part of the Starbucks Via! Haul of Fame Logistics Provider Excellence Program. The award recognized Pyle for its work during the 2020 fiscal year and was presented by Starbucks Global Logistics.

The objective of the entire Pyle team was to exceed Starbucks' store delivery expectations. Each member of the team understands how critical their role is, from dock workers to drivers to customer service representatives, in exceeding Starbucks’ service expectations.

Pyle was recognized based on clearly defined metrics including on-time delivery, on-time pick up, data compliance, primary carrier acceptance and customer relationship management.

“This award is proof of how our focus on quality performance and customer satisfaction makes a difference for our customer partners,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We began providing services to 140 Starbucks stores two years ago, and we have since grown to over 875 stores by understanding their business needs and exceeding their expectations – all while servicing the congested, weather-impacted Northeast market. This recognition shows that Starbucks values the consistent quality of service our Pyle team delivers.”

Meeting day-to-day supply chain needs is extremely important when servicing large organizations such as Starbucks, especially amid a challenging year that impacted delivery times for much of the supply chain.

“Our stores appreciate the exemplary service provided by A. Duie Pyle," said Elena Palmer, director of operations, transportation and the global supply chain for Starbucks Coffee Company. “The high level of customer experience and reliability the Pyle team demonstrates has earned our trust.”

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

