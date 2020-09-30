Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, one of America’s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers.

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Media Group Inc., one of America’s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers, is launching a newly updated website service that allows real estate brokers to showcase affiliated home builders and communities.



The latest improvement to Delta Media’s robust DeltaNET 6 platform, makes it easier than ever for brokerages to feature each home builder they represent, putting a spotlight on new home listings, sales models, videos, virtual tours, floor plans, documents for downloading, maps and more.

Available from directly inside the brokerage website, affiliated builders receive “a website within a website.” Each updated section features a builder Home page and a navigation menu to give consumers more in-depth insight into the builder, new home offerings, links to new communities, and a contact feature to learn more about the builder.

New home communities have also been upgraded, giving real estate brokerages the ability to quickly create a builder community, extending the builder’s marketing to reach more consumers. The new communities’ landing page features an interactive Google map, which offers the ability to search for new communities by a specific county or school district. Once a community is selected, the website displays photos of the area, features of the community that can include additional videos and photography, homes listed for sale, its location on a map, hours of the builder sales office and contact numbers, and other videos, such as a walkthrough of the community.

Consumers can also search specifically for new home models by county, school district, price range, and the number of beds, sorting specifically by single-family detached homes or condo/townhomes, or both. Each model home also has a feature listing page on the broker's website.

“By improving the brokerages’ ability to showcase builders and their communities, it strengthens the business bond between the broker, their agents, and the builder," says Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. "Builders know that real estate agents sell 85% of all homes, and they want innovative new ways to connect with agents and their clients. Delta is working to create a stronger bridge between builders, agents and their clients.”

Minard notes that Coldwell Banker Prime, a leading brokerage in Upstate New York, is among the first to debut the new Delta Media web service here. Coldwell Banker Prime, among the top 10 Coldwell Banker offices in the U.S., features 12 builders it has relationships with and dozens of their communities, all accessible from its main brokerage website.

A sample of a Coldwell Banker Prime affiliated builder community is available here.

More information about Delta Media and its new DeltaNET 6 platform are online at deltamediagroup.com.



About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands. Creator of the DeltaNET 6, real estate’s most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform, Delta Media Group is the largest family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

