New York, USA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COVID-19 has Positive Impact on Patient Handling Equipment Market - Research Analyst, Research Dive

Patient handling equipment are assistive devices that allow the patients who lack strength to control body movements to transfer to other places. These equipment are specifically designed to help the patients in hospitals, medical centers, and nursing homes with some mobility. Patient handling equipment are cost efficient than retrofitting and ensures increased productivity of care givers and patient’s safety.

There are a various devices that are available in the market such as transfer sheets, which allows to minimize manual patient handling during repositioning and lateral transfers and ultimately helps to enhance patient comfort. Other devices include, Stand and sit assistive devices that helps to patients to change positions, beds that mechanically turn patients into a sitting position, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Patient Handling Equipment Industry

Technological advancements in patient handling equipment are opening up novel opportunities in the healthcare industry. The major industry players are adopting several strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, R&D, and novel product launches to strengthen their position in the global market, which is helping the industry to grow at a significant pace.

For instance, in April 2016, Sidhil Ltd. launched a new purpose-designed electrically operated pediatric nursing care bed known as the ‘Bradshaw Junior.’ The Bradshaw is developed around the specific challenges of pediatric nursing for accommodating younger patients comfortably and safely in a hospital or nursing home.

In June 2018, Drive DeVilbiss announced the addition of two new height adjustable beds to its product offerings, ‘Competitor II Manual’ and ‘Competitor II Hi/Lo’. The Competitor II manual beds include a pendant lock‐out feature, which helps in preventing accidental actuation of foot or head deck adjustment when in a locked position. Whereas, the manual hi/lo bed is also equipped with a positive fit connection of hexagonal crank, for easy lowering and raising.

In March 2020, Invacare Corporation announced the launch of ‘AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair,’ which is the next generation of Invacare’s power mobility products. As per the company, the AVIVA brand holds a unique identity that conveys a promise of Technology, Design, and Performance. This product launch helped the company in strengthening its powered mobility product segment

COVID-19 Impact on Patient Handling Equipment Market

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is estimated to observe a progressive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology is observed to play a significant role in producing enormous opportunities for the investors in the global market. Moreover, the government of several countries all over the world are taking initiatives to get patient handling equipment in various healthcare institutions for COVID-19 patients, which is predicted to drive the demand for patient handling equipment. However, the lack of skilled labor is a major factor expected to hamper the market growth in the coming future.

The growing demand for patient handling equipment coupled with the increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is the major factor projected to propel the market growth in 2020. This is mainly because patient handling equipment are used to reduce accidents and provide safety while handling patients. As per the statistics provided by Research Dive in a published report, the global patient handling equipment market is estimated to reach up to $9.7 billion by the end of 2020. The report outlines major players operating in the global market for patient handling equipment who are concentrating more on technological advancements to sustain in the pandemic crisis. The leading players of the global industry are Guldmann, ORTHOS XXI, Stiegelmeyer, Antano Group, Joerns Healthcare, Drive Medical, HoverTech International, Ossenberg, Handicare, and Prism Medical.

Download Sample COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, to Explore more Strategic Developments and Driving Factors - https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/356/patient-handling-equipment-market#myQueryForm





Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521