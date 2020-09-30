New York, USA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report with the title "Webbing Market, by Application (Automotive, Industrial, Military, Sporting goods, others), Product Type (Carbon Fibers, Polyester, p-Aramid Fibers, Nylon, Polypropylene, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027".

Global Webbing Market is predicted to generate a revenue of $4510million at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report of Webbing Market:

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Webbing Market is predicted to generate the largest market share during the forecast period. The main factor behind this growth is the demand of webbing from the automotive industry, especially from the passenger car segment in China and India markets. Another reason enhancing the growth of the market is the demand of webbing from the manufacturing sector including furniture and sporting goods.

Key Segmentation of the Market

The report has divided the market based on application, product type, and regional analysis.

In the application type, the automotive industry is going to generate the highest revenue. The factors attributing to the growth of the market is the increasing interest in sporting events such as hiking, camping, marathons.

In the product type, the polyester segment is expected to garner the highest revenue during the upcoming years. The major attributor to this growth is its features such as quick-drying, resistance to ultraviolet deterioration, resistance to abrasion, ease of cleaning, and high tensile strength, chemical resistance, shrinkage resistance, mildew resistance and stretching, water resistance.

Market Dynamics

Increased use of webbing for manufacturing catch belts, airbags, seat belts, safety harness, and luggage nets in the automotive industry are the factors enhancing the growth of the global webbing market. Moreover, the demand for sports goods such as slings, runners, harnesses coupled with outdoor activities is also growing which is contributing to the growth of the global webbing market.

Government regulations imposed towards many non-biodegradable and synthetic webbings and their usage because of their harmful effects is going to be the major restraining factor behind the growth of the global webbing market.

The manufacturing of webbing materials that are biodegradable and environment-friendly are opening up many opportunities for the global webbing market.

Top 10 Leading Players of the Global Webbing Market:



Narrowtex Australia Pty Ltd National Webbing Products Co Universal Webbing Products Co., Ltd Oppermann GmbH BioThane Tennessee Webbing Products Company Ohio Plastics Belting Co Southern Weaving Company Jiangsu Daxin Webbing Co., Ltd Webbing Products among many others.

The report summarizes various aspects of all these prominent players including financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

