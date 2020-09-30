AKVA group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media, and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day.
Date: 24 November 2020 at 10:00-1630 (CET)
Place: AKVA group’s offices (Plogfabrikkvegen 11, Klepp stasjon)
Program:
09:30-10:00 (CET): Registration
10:00-11:30 (CET): Welcome & interactive sessions on selected key business areas
11:30-12:30 (CET): Transfer to Bryne and lunch [18th floor of Høghuset]
12:30-16:30 (CET): Presentations by executive management in AKVA group. Discussions and Q&A.
The situation with COVID-19 puts restrictions on capacity and reservations are therefore required.
To attend, please submit your registration to investorrelations@akvagroup.com by 31 October 2020.
A live webcast of the presentations from the second part (from 12:30 CET) will be available on the company’s website www.akvagroup.com.
Please note that the time and the format of the event may change depending on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dated: 30 September 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
