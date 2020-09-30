AKVA group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media, and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day.

Date: 24 November 2020 at 10:00-1630 (CET)

Place: AKVA group’s offices (Plogfabrikkvegen 11, Klepp stasjon)

Program:

09:30-10:00 (CET): Registration

10:00-11:30 (CET): Welcome & interactive sessions on selected key business areas

11:30-12:30 (CET): Transfer to Bryne and lunch [18th floor of Høghuset]

12:30-16:30 (CET): Presentations by executive management in AKVA group. Discussions and Q&A.





The situation with COVID-19 puts restrictions on capacity and reservations are therefore required.

To attend, please submit your registration to investorrelations@akvagroup.com by 31 October 2020.

A live webcast of the presentations from the second part (from 12:30 CET) will be available on the company’s website www.akvagroup.com.

Please note that the time and the format of the event may change depending on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dated: 30 September 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act