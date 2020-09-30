AKVA group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media, and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day.

Date: 24 November 2020 at 10:00-1630 (CET)
Place: AKVA group’s offices (Plogfabrikkvegen 11, Klepp stasjon)

Program:

09:30-10:00 (CET):      Registration
10:00-11:30 (CET):      Welcome & interactive sessions on selected key business areas
11:30-12:30 (CET):      Transfer to Bryne and lunch [18th floor of Høghuset]
12:30-16:30 (CET):      Presentations by executive management in AKVA group. Discussions and Q&A.


The situation with COVID-19 puts restrictions on capacity and reservations are therefore required.
To attend, please submit your registration to investorrelations@akvagroup.com by 31 October 2020.

A live webcast of the presentations from the second part (from 12:30 CET) will be available on the company’s website www.akvagroup.com.

Please note that the time and the format of the event may change depending on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dated: 30 September 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act