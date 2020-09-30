SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS), the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers, today announces Progressive IMS Outdoors, the only program available for manufacturers and brands to reach both new and existing riders in exciting, interactive, central locations. Backed by IMS’ title sponsor of ten years Progressive Insurance, Progressive IMS Outdoors represents the revamp of the tour’s nearly 40-year stint that will not only transition IMS from the traditional convention center setup to a new open outdoor experience but will also create a festival-like atmosphere that promotes enthusiasts of all ages and levels to come together to better engage with products, each other, and the industry. While continuing its presence as the nation’s largest consumer motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors will support the growth of the powersports community by offering a unique experience the industry has yet to see.

Commencing during the summer of 2021, Progressive IMS Outdoors will stop in a number of cities across the U.S. bringing powersports enthusiasts multiple days of entertainment, learning, and interactive activities. In addition to showcasing the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, and ATVs as well as the latest gear and aftermarket accessories, the new outdoor format will feature market adjacent products from micro-mobility to electric bicycles, overland and RV products, and more, thus welcoming potential and qualified riders into the industry. Attendees can also expect the remodeled tour to be more interactive than ever with an array of on-road and off-road demo opportunities for all ages and riding abilities, including the continuation of the successful Discover the Ride program. The reimagined tour, which has been five years in the making, comes at a perfect time as 2020 has seen off-road product sales soar.

“At IMS, we have always placed an emphasis on evolving our shows to better support the community and enthusiasts,” says Tracy Harris, SVP, IMS. “Progressive IMS Outdoors will be the greatest evolution in the brand’s 38-year history. Taking IMS Outdoors not only changes our venues but opens up an array of opportunities for our team to deliver a truly first-of-a-kind experience for the community as the only event in the nation taking the proactive step to actively serve both the new rider and core audience.”

Progressive IMS Outdoors is made possible with the support of IMS’ title sponsor, Progressive. “As the #1 motorcycle insurer in the U.S. and IMS title sponsor since 2010, we look forward to working alongside IMS to deliver an innovative, new type of event to the industry,” says Eric Doubler, Recreational Vehicle Business Leader at Progressive. “With this fresh and reimagined approach, IMS Outdoors is an exciting opportunity to transform the tour and grow the powersports community.”

Dates and locations for Progressive IMS Outdoors will be announced in December. As Progressive IMS Outdoors is an evolution of IMS’ traditional tour, the shows traditionally held in various cities from November through February will not take place this year. To stay connected with the world of motorcycling, powersports, and all things two-wheeled conveyance, check out ContinueTheRide.com, IMS’ platform that hosts a slate of digital content all designed to reach and support the industry.

For more information, please visit: www.outdoors.motorcycleshows.com.

