ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “The Overlooked Benefit of Recovery Audit,” is now available for viewing.



The primary goal of any recovery audit program is to identify profit leakage and bring it back to a company’s bottom line. While immediate recoveries provide significant value, recovery audits also uncover critical information and insights that can yield a greater long-term return on investment.

PRGX’s webinar on the overlooked benefits of recovery audits examines how finance and procurement leaders can enhance the value of their recovery audit programs by conducting root-cause analyses. Hosted by PRGX Audit Director Richard Jackson and UK Retail Operations Director Nick Williams, the webinar explains how to better understand recovery audit analysis reports and strategies to adopt a preventative approach to recovery audits by identifying profit leakage at its source.

“Technology continues to offer deeper, wider views into companies’ source-to-pay data and the root causes of profit leakage,” said Williams. “It is this type of preventive mindset that will elevate recovery audit programs and create new opportunities for finance leaders to improve internal processes and maximize profit margins.”

The webinar, which was held on September 3, is available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/the-overlooked-benefit-of-recovery-audit/.

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

