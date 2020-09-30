New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706509/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on beverage packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of bottled water and increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs, and sustainable packaging. In addition, rising consumption of bottled water is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The beverage packaging market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes



The beverage packaging market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Rigid plastics

• Glass

• Metal

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage packaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our beverage packaging market covers the following areas:

• Beverage packaging market sizing

• Beverage packaging market forecast

• Beverage packaging market industry analysis





