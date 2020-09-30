On 28 September 2020 Kvika banki hf. ("the Company") announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to i) point B of Temporary Provision I and ii) Temporary Provision V of the Company's Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 23,736,752 (that is ISK 16,433,327 + ISK 7,303,425) nominal value for the purpose of fulfilling share option agreements and the exercising of subscription rights. Please note that in the announcement from 28 September increase in share capital was misspelled 23,763,752.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 2,077,319,178.

It will be requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.