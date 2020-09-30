Auction date October 7, 2020                    

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75%  4,000
2032-06-01
1056
SE0004517290
2,25%
 1,000

Settlement date October 9, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 7, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se