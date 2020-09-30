With reference to the press release as of 5 August 2020, Team Tankers International Ltd. will be delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange from 1 October 2020. The last day of listing will be 30 September 2020.

As part of the delisting of the Company, three independent members of the Board of Directors have resigned as Directors of the Company with effect from today: Mr. Kevin Kennedy, Mr. Mads Meldgaard and Mr. Jesper Bo Hansen.

Team Tankers International extends its thanks and appreciation to Mr. Kennedy, Mr. Meldgaard, and Mr. Hansen for the contribution they have made to the Company over the past years.





The Board of Directors

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Hans Feringa: President and CEO

T: +1 203 341 3600

Jens Gisle Schnelle: CFO

T: +1 203 341 3600





About Team Tankers International Ltd.: Team Tankers International Ltd. is a leading tanker company committed to providing safe, reliable and incident free transport services to our worldwide customer base. The Company transports a wide variety of cargoes including organic chemicals, non-organic chemicals, petroleum products, vegetable oils and lube oils. Team Tankers International Ltd. is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TEAM).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act