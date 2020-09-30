The Sigma 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens will retail for $799 US through authorized retailers. The product will be available in late October in both Sony E-Mount and L-mount formats.

The Sigma 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens will retail for $799 US through authorized retailers. The product will be available in late October in both Sony E-Mount and L-mount formats.

Life-sized magnification (1:1) short tele macro for full-frame mirrorles s

Dust and Splash-proof construction

Completely new optical formula for exceptional sharpness and pleasing bokeh

Hypersonic Motor optimized for both contrast and phase detection autofocus

Clicked and de-clicked aperture ring with Aperture Ring Lock Switch

Focus Limiter switch for macro, portrait, or full range autofocus

Available in L-Mount and Sony E-Mount

MSRP: $799

Anticipated Shipping Date: Late October 2020



RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens is the first prime macro lens designed by Sigma exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras, as the DG DN in the name indicates. Announced today by Sigma Corporation, this lens offers 1:1 magnification (life-sized) at a 5.5-inch working distance with internal focusing, and it is available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount formats.

Exceptional focal plane sharpness with minimal aberration is achieved through a new optical formula featuring 17 elements in 12 groups with one SLD element. The lens design also features excellent peripheral brightness for pleasing bokeh, complemented by nine rounded aperture blades. The L-Mount version of the 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens is compatible with the SIGMA Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011, increasing the maximum magnification to 1.4:1 and 2:1, respectively.

"In order to capture the minute details of small subjects, macro lenses must meet an extremely high standard of optical precision, and the new SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro | Art lens truly delivers," says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. "Whether you are shooting images of flowers, insects or just interesting objects around the house, the sharpness, bokeh quality and practical functionality of this lens will exceed the expectations of professionals and hobbyists alike."

The Hypersonic Motor delivers smooth, quiet, confident autofocus in both close-up and portrait-distance settings, and the three-zone focus limiter switch allows for even swifter response when focusing exclusively in either the macro or more distant range.

The Sigma Art line has been consistently redefining both imaging excellence and satisfying handfeel, and this new lens continues that journey. The dust and splash-proof design, aluminum and TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) construction, a brass bayonet mount, plus well-damped switches and rings demonstrate the level of build quality that the Art name represents. The Aperture Ring can be clicked or de-clicked by flick of a switch, and the lens also includes an Aperture Ring Lock Switch function. Additional benefits include a programmable AFL button on the lens barrel, and compatibility with face and eye-detection autofocus.

The lens will begin shipping late October 2020. / MSRP: $799

Sigma Stage Online YouTube Announcement: https://youtu.be/zoMLAvZ9Wbw

Full product specifications, worldwide press release, and imagery, click here.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 20 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma Corporation of America, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

