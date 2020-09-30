30 September 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30 September 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/09/2020
Allotment Price: £5.25		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2020
Jon Marchant513,552
Katy Wilde412,841
Lewis Alcraft1077,298
Alan Dale201,439

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-end-