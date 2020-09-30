30 September 2020
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30 September 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 30/09/2020
Allotment Price: £5.25
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2020
|Jon Marchant
|51
|3,552
|Katy Wilde
|41
|2,841
|Lewis Alcraft
|107
|7,298
|Alan Dale
|20
|1,439
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)
-end-
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM