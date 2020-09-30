DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Businesses are powered by data, and the exponential growth of that data increases cyber risk exposure. Additionally, as people become increasingly mobile, collaborate more freely, and shift more of their data to the cloud, enterprises need security that governs use and protects data everywhere.1 As a result of these challenges, organizations need help optimizing and managing their Netskope deployment so they can not only demonstrate ROI on their technology purchase, but ultimately protect their data.

Netskope and Cloudrise both take a data-centric approach to cyber security and working together, they help organizations overcome data protection challenges. The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Cloudrise brings decades of data protection expertise to the equation and is very well versed at incorporating the requirements of the entire business into data protection program - ultimately reducing data risk.

Leveraging the Netskope Security Cloud platform, Cloudrise assists organizations with protecting their data by assessing, enabling, and managing their data protection and privacy programs. Additionally, Cloudrise automates functions across data protection and privacy solutions (i.e., Netskope, CrowdStrike, Okta, and Proofpoint), business applications (i.e., Workday, Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365), and visualization tools (i.e. Microsoft Power BI and Tableau), improving the speed, agility, and performance of the business. Starting with an assessment, Cloudrise identifies use cases, develops playbooks, and ultimately builds, deploys, and manages the automation.

As a Netskope Preferred Partner and systems integrator, Cloudrise delivers seamless and comprehensive data protection solutions to organizations — providing the talent, expertise, and automation for customers who do not have those resources in house. Cloudrise's services focus on delivering high-value outcomes to all stakeholders — no other partner provides the automation capabilities they can bring to the table.

David Rogers, VP Channel Sales: “Partners like Cloudrise, who invest in the highest levels of technical training, are what the Netskope Evolve Partner Program is all about. It’s our goal to empower our partners to deliver a complete solution of professional services around the Netskope Security Cloud, including solutions like SASE and our Next Gen SWG, so our mutual customers achieve optimal cloud security.”

Rob Eggebrecht, founder and CEO of Cloudrise, summarized what is core to their business: “Our data-centric approach to cyber security and use of automation enables Cloudrise to secure organizations’ data during their digital transformation journey. We believe that Netskope is setting the standard for protecting data as enterprises rapidly advance through the journey of digital transformation and arrive at their cloud-first destination.”

Cloudrise + Netskope: Better together

Netskope’s world-class security platform, coupled with Cloudrise’s unrivaled service solutions, allow for the ability to provide seamless solutions to customers. Both companies are able to quickly identify customers’ needs and engage the other to provide a timely, seamless, and superior technology and services solution.

About Cloudrise

Cloudrise was founded by business and security entrepreneurs with experience in global markets, successful start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. Combining decades of data protection expertise with automation, Cloudrise focuses on securing data wherever it resides. They assist organizations by assessing, enabling, automating, and managing their data protection and privacy programs.

