According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB during the first six months of 2020 was EUR 84.9 million or 0.9% higher than a year ago (sales revenue for the six months of 2019 amounted to EUR 84.1 million).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2020 was EUR 6.7 million compared to EUR 4.4 million EBITDA a year ago.

In the first six months of 2020 the company earned EUR 3.3 million net profit. During the first six months of 2019 the company earned EUR 1.0 million net profit.

